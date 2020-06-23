Loewe pays homage to the drag queen Divine

The icon of Camp is the theme of a collection and a virtual exhibition.

With his mane blonde, her makeup is lush and shocking deconstruction constantly the feminine and the conventions, the drag queen Divine has marked the culture of LGBT as much as the independent film. So much so that the magazine The people the elect”, the drag queen centennial”.

In a style that mixes the glamour of Hollywood, the trash and provocative, it illuminates in particular the films Pink Flamingos, Hairspray, Lust in the Dust… “This incarnation of self-determination” as described by J. W. Anderson, at the head of Loewe, is currently the topic a tribute of the house. This last creates a capsule tinged with references to the image of the creator, of which, 15% of the proceeds will be donated to the association of Visual aid.

The respect does not stop there : Loewe will be released on the 25th of June, a virtual exhibition on its website, with the looks not marketed as inspired by the divinity, and signed by the creator, along with the files, the photographs, the memories. A celebration of freedom of expression, detached from any normative pressure.

