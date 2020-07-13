Logan : Dafne Keen desire is to return as X-23 in the mcu

Since the purchase of the 20th Century Fox by Disneyfans Marvel I can not wait for the X-Men do it now, as well as the Fantastic 4part of the film world Marvel. Despite the fact that his future in the MCU at the moment it is unknown, rumors abound about the characters and potential actors that redonneraient to life X-Men in the loss rate of the fiasco Dark Phoenix.

Some players have already expressed their desire to continue with their characters, this was particularly the case with Sophie Turner (Jean Grey in the new saga X-Men, which began in 2011 with First Class) he had proclaimed in a loud voice, and want to continue to play Phoenix. Another actress, and not least, he has shown his desire to resume his role, and is Dafne Keen (X-23 in Logan in the James Mangold – 2017).

Speaking ComicBook.comthe young actress said that she would like “100% “ reproduction Laura in the cinematic world of Marvel, if you had the opportunity.

“Yes, without a doubt. I am 100% sure ”

Logan and the performance of Dafne Keen have had all the praise in the world at the end of the 2017 in the feature film. Acclaimed by critics, the young actress has also been hailed by James Mangold and Hugh Jackman :

“There is No way that this movie works without the remarkable Daphne Keen. The second half of the film, the stakes have changed and she carries the entire film as Logan is pulled out of the illness and self-doubt. and, of course, she has the final plan, ” wrote Mangold.

We look forward to a potential arrival of Laura in the MCU. And you ?