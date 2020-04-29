Logan Paul : his sextape revealed ? The youtubeur reacts and enjoys the buzz

The purpose of years do not seem to succeed in Logan Paul. By the end of 2017, the youtubeur was a controversy after a video of the corpse of a man who hanged himself in the forest of suicide in Japan. This Sunday 22nd of December 2019, the youtubeur found himself Trending Topic on Twitter for a new bad buzz… unbeknownst to her, this time. And for good reason, a sex tape of him doing a blowjob to another man would have been leaked on the net, even if its identity has not been verified.

A sextape of Logan Paul has been leaked ?

As the brother of Jake Paul has responded and is amused by the buzz that it has generated, without confirmed nor deny that he is the man that we see. “100k retweets and I revealed the sex tape in full”has-t-he tweeted, adding then “when the trap clicks turns into a trap cock”. He also challenged the youtubeur James Charles : “you’re the next”. One way of ensuring that it is not of him ?

The youtubeur reacts and enjoys the buzz

His brother Jake Paul has also reacted, and shared a conversation in which his brother seems to be surprised at the buzz : “ah good I’ve done ? When ?”to which Jake responds “this is just a video of a guy who apparently looks like you”. Tana Mongeau, who married Jake Paul last July, has also reacted, saying “not being able to sleep.” after seeing this TT. The youtubeur Keenstar adds that “this is probably not him” and specifies that we can’t quite see the man’s face.