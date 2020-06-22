Lois and Clark the new adventures of Superman : why is it kitsch, but not if it is zero, the Folder of the Series

Back in the series with Dean Cain and Teri Hatcher that has marked his time and still is a permanent source of pleasure, in spite of what we can reproach him for.

All the world knows Superman. With their super powers, his red cape and his symbol sitting proudly on his chest, the character became a cultural icon, as well as an iconic figure in DC, but has mainly been a precursor to the super-hero. Considered unofficially as the first of them, since its creation, under the inspiration of Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster in 1938, the character was quickly freed from the limits of the comics to be the first to reach out to other means of communication in various adaptations through the ages.

First on the radio, in 1940, and then to the tv the following year, with the comic Superman Max Fleischer, in which the colors and the Art Deco style will be an influence widely Batman, the animated series and Superman, the angel of the Metropolis later. After two series in the late ‘ 40s, Superman was entitled to his feature film in 1951, Superman and the Dwarves of Helland then his own series, only then, The Adventures of Superman with George Reeves, the first dedicated to a super-hero. Since then, the character has had many faces, from Christopher Reeve to Henry Cavill in pass by Brandon Routh, each one with more or less marked of his generation.

Between all these adjustments, Lois & Clark : the new adventures of Superman it is also the first of its kind. The series of Deborah Joy LeVine instead of the exploits of the super-heroes in the background and focuses on the story of love that lives with Lois Lane. A version of the character, and surprisingly successful, which could even be regarded as the last real incarnation to the screen of this super-hero incredible, and yet so human.

In the decade of the 90, while Batman gets all the attention of the public, the president of the DC, Jenette Kahn, imagine a series based on the Superman character. Aware that the budget of the television could not afford to have special effects impressive as in the cinema, she asks him to Deborah Joy Levine to resume the work of Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster for a series in the genre of romantic comedyfocused around the relationship between the superhero and Lois Lane.

In 1991, the producer was able to convince ABC to host a new program under the name of Lois & Clark : the new adventures of Supermanpublished for the first time in September 1993.

