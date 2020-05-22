Long, curtain, short… What a fringe adopt according to his haircut ?

Straight, short, long… Each fringe is different. In addition to the fact that all are canon and tendency, “The fringe has a goal to change something on the face,” says Gianni Coppa, stylist and owner of salon R Factory in Paris. A fringe that is long will be ideal to hide a large forehead and to restore harmony to a face held too long, for example. In addition to advising on the fringes according to your face, Gianni Coppa explains how to choose well his fringe to your haircut !

The fringe curtain hair cuts long and mid-long

The fringe curtain can be either rather long in the chin area, be short, to the level of the gaze. “It frames the face, like a curtain,” says the hairdresser. “It also allows them to be put to one side if it is long and thus allows for a maximum of hairstyles”. For the expert, the fringe curtain is perfect for a hair cut to the shoulders at least and for long hair. “On a short bob, she will have less effect and the less interest”. Also, be aware that this type of fringe “decreases the cheekbones too wide and tightens a face”.

The short fringe for short cuts

Want a short fringe to Emma Watson ? Attention, but according to the hairdresser, he comes to the fringes the more difficult to wear. “It is ideal if you have a small forehead and she puts the value of the face by adding depth to the front”. On short hair, she is very pretty and harmonious. But it can also be done on long hair : “this is a bias and that gives a style for a ruling to a look because of the discrepancy between the length of the fringe and the rest of the hair is contrasting”.

The fringe is loose on the square

What is a fringe loose ? “It is a fringe to the look little wearing and very stylish,” says the expert. It brings an effect topped-surprised, as if the fringe had to be pushed back. “It is very pretty on a square a little short, soft and unstructured”. It is

