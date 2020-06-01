Long-distance relationships in the stars : examples and tips

In the stars, long-distance relationships are common. Some not resist it, while others flourish.

Long-distance relationships are a challenge, even for the stars. But some know better how to do than others : in fact, it would seem that only 20 % of women attribute the reason a fracture at the distance, according to a u.s. survey. Let’s take a look at the couples of the celebrities who have lived the moments of their relationship from a distance, those for whom it did not work and those who have succeeded to emerge stronger. And finally, a few tips for a successful relationship in spite of everything.

The distance in celebrities

The stars have a hard life in terms of relationships because their professions are often called upon to travel far and frequently, either for the filming of a movie, a concert or even for an important event. Some famous couples have not resisted this pressure as that of the actress ofHunger Games,Jennifer Lawrence and her ex-partner, Nicholas Hoult. While others, such as Sarah Jessica Parker (the iconic Carrie ofSex and the City) and the one who is her husband for the past 20 years, Matthew Broderick, assert as the moments at a distance are beneficial for their relationship. But what is it from those who have succeeded to operate their distance relationship and are now inseparable ? There is first of all to the famous royal couple, Meghan Markle and prince Harry, who have lived for several months separated before getting engaged. They confessed that their technique was simply to see each other every two weeks and make sure to spend special moments when they were together. Others, such as Gigi Hadid, and Zayn Malik, who have recently announced that they were expecting their first child, had a relationship more tumultuous. Well they are put together in 2015, they broke up many times due to the distance and their schedules are incompatible, among others. But recently they seem to have found a balance that works for them…

A few tips

Be in a distance relationship is not simple, but the technology we have today makes the things easier as they were there twenty years. For example, Meghan and Harry had the opportunity to see him twice a month for small tryst, but those who do not necessarily have the opportunity to take the air if often call the magic of Skype to spend time together, such as Perrie Edwards (the ex of Zayn Malik !) and her new boyfriend who does not spend a day without writing or online. Moreover, communication is a central element in a relationship that works, and distance should not change this, on the contrary. These are the couples who tell each other everything about their lives, send messages to each other constantly, or even write letters such as Nicole Kidman and her husband Keith Urban, who have understood how to maintain a relationship despite the distance. Every relationship is different but the most important is to see the good side of things, to enjoy moments together and always share the good and bad news with his partner !

For many couples of stars, the distance is a daily reality, but while some are throwing in the towel, others how to run their duo. There is a point on which all seem to agree : it is necessary to communicate, regardless of the medium chosen !

Sign up to the Newsletter Telestar.fr to receive free the latest news