LONG HAIR AND FULL BEARD: LIAM PAYNE’S NEW LOOK DRIVES FANS CRAZY

Liam Payne is known for his always groomed and elegant good looks. However, the new English lockdown made the singer’s look … how to say … much thicker!

The former One Direction star posted a new video on Instagram to tell fans about his upcoming projects, but followers have been totally distracted by his new long hair and especially his thick beard.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Liam Payne (@liampayne)

For fans now Liam ” looks like Jesus, doesn’t he? Lol … I mean how Jesus is represented in the movies, ” wrote one of his followers in response to the video, but basically all comments agree on this biblical likeness.

The ” Naughty List ” singer obviously read the comments and responded by posting a truly epic meme. Here it is:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Liam Payne (@liampayne)

By the way, with the new couple alert between Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde, there is no longer a guy from  One Direction left single!

The 26-year-old is the last of the band who would find love. The news of the relationship with the actress and director arrived in the early days of 2021.

Harry Styles Liam Payne,  Louis Tomlinson Niall Horan, and even  Zayn Malik are now all engaged.

