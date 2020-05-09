“Long live the weed” : when actress Kristen Bell admits to smoking …

In a podcast titled “WTF With Marc Maron”, Kristen Bell has revealed that she had the habit of smoking marijuana in front of her husband.

Here is a little habit that Kristen Bell does not want to hide. In a podcast entitled “WTF With Marc Maron”, the american actress revealed that she had a little ritual : smoking joints in front of her husband Dax Shepard. “I smoke in front of my husband and it didn’t seem to mind”, she says, before adding : “Long live the weed”. If it is not a consumer regular, Kristen Bell admits enjoy burning a few joints from time-to-time. A consumer that does not seem to disturb her husband, even if he has a troubled past with drugs.

Partier from the age of 18 years, Dax Sheperd hit a lot harder than marijuana : “I liked to get wasted, simply ; alcohol, cocaine, opiates, marijuana, diet pills, painkillers, etc, My passions were mostly Jack Daniel’s and cocaine. People knew me because I went out Thursday night to drink beer, which allowed me to stay awake until Saturday evening”, told it in an interview with the magazine Playboy in 2012.

Sober for several years now, his wife Kristen Bell has never hidden how she was proud that he managed to overcome his addictions : “I am so proud that you’ve never been ashamed of your story, but on the contrary that thou hast shared, in the hope that it inspires someone else to give the best of himself”, she wrote on Instagram in a message relating to celebrate the 14th anniversary of the sobriety of Dax Sheperd.

