Long-term maintenance of Paul Feig: Freaks and Geeks, Ghostbusters and More

Paul Feig has a scope. Draw a straight line from Freaks and Geeks to A simple favor and Last christmas may seem at first sight strange – they are stories, tones and even disparate styles. But while Feig has worked in a number of different genres throughout his career, there has been a common thread at the heart of most of the stories of the author / director / producer: aliens. Freaks and Geeks, of course, is the story of the children “not cool” in high school, but Bridesmaids is the story of a woman who feels so alone that she will do anything to hang on to his only friendship. The heat is the story of two very different types of aliens who develop a kinship. All vanity Spy is that of a woman who is not supposed to be in the world of espionage, but who succeeds anyway. ghost huntersof course, concerns a group of strangers who team up to save New York despite what almost everyone thinks of them. Time and again, the characters of Feig are under-estimated and respond to the occasion, showing a personal growth in the process.

Even Love lifethe new original series from HBO Max produced by Feig, is full of feelings of loneliness while the series follows a woman played by Anna Kendrick through all the relations of his life, from his first to his last. Each episode focuses on a different relationship, but in doing so, the series traces the growth and evolution of the character throughout the twenties and thirties (with a flash-back on his adolescence for good measure).

The fact that these themes emerge in all the films of Feig testament to his talent as a filmmaker. It not only makes movies funny and joyful, but they are designed to last precisely because they are deeply rooted in the character and the emotion. This is why we at Collider, have been pleased to have Feig as our latest guest in our series of interviews at a distance Collider Connected, in which we delve into the career of a person during a video chat extended.

In this episode of Collider Connected, Feig explained how Freaks and Geeks has solidified his love for being behind the camera rather than in front of it, and recalled the many struggles with the network throughout the term of office of short duration (but very appreciated) to this issue. He also explained why a meeting Freaks and Geeks is unlikely and has talked at length about his time on NBC The office and how will the episode “Office Olympics” was essential to reshape the character of Michael Scott as a person empathetic instead of a thorn.

On the side of the feature films, Feig has been open about the way the bridesmaids appeared, and was considered to be a groundbreaking new film in his career after helming two disappointments earlier at the box office, and how the film has been subjected to pressure to succeed as “a comedy directed by women”. . “Feig also discussed the origin of The Heat and the critical response disappointing that the film has received despite the fact that Feig was trying to create a film very different from the bridesmaids. The filmmaker went on to explain how Spy came to fruition because he is a big fan of James Bond, and how a key scene of The Heat has influenced his desire to make the significant challenges despite the stupidity of the comedy of a film.

We also talked about Ghostbusters (a movie that is good, in fact, and incredibly fun! Shut it, haters), as Feig explained exactly how he came to be involved in the reboot (after being refused), and why he decided to restart the franchise. instead of making a sequel. Feig addressed the fandom toxic who has decided that they hated the film without having seen it yet, and the joy he felt when the children reacted with enthusiasm to this new version of the franchise.

We are also entered in the evolution of Feig as a stylist and visual how movies like Ghostbusters, A Simple Favor, and Last Christmas saw him pushing himself in terms of cinematography and design. He also discussed the way in which it is involved for the first time with A Simple Favor, because the studio had no idea how to approach the tone delicate.

Finally, Feig talked about his role as a producer on Love Life and Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist, hopes to get his film Monster Universal Black army the floor, and suites, the potential to Spy, Ghostbusters and Bridesmaids.

Feig has been delightfully candid and eloquent in the course of this one-hour interview, and I could have easily pepper him questions for another hour. It is rare that a director has a filmography as diverse but also of high quality, and as I said, I think that the key to talent Feig is his thorough understanding of character and emotion – as well as his desire to entertain the public.

I hope you enjoy watch the full interview above, and below is a full list of what we discussed.

