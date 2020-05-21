Look at Chris Pratt to panic after accidentally deleted 51 000 e-mails

Chris Pratt needs a technical assistance serious.

On Wednesday, the guardians of the Galaxy The star has thrown a look at the fans in his inbox and revealed that he had more than 35,000 e-mails unread that he had to sort. Sharing updates hilarious on its stories, Instagram, Pratt explained that he was responsible for all of the things that got out of control.

“Hi guys. Okay, so, uh yesterday, my son was playing with my phone and he gasped, looking at the number of unread emails I have. It is a lot. It is a lot,” he began, attaching a screenshot of the notification of unread emails on his phone. “I understand. I know. It is mostly junk. See, what I do is that I sign up for everything. I signed up for everything. I’m one of those idiots who will be, like, an IQ test and be like, “do You want to pass an IQ test? Give me your e-mail.” And then I do it and then, you know, that proves that my IQ is about 7, and I get just garbage of the world and I do not erase. “