ABC has released Thursday the magic that Disney was much needed in the american shows, with more cheese than Mickey Mouse could ever hope to eat in one sitting.

Hosted by Ryan Seacrest of American Idol, The Disney Family Singalong presented a wide range of familiar faces running a variety even wider jams the timeless Disney. “From our living rooms to yours, we take a break and we get together to share the joy of Disney and some of our favorite music at a time when we most need it,” said Seacrest in the top of the hour.

After a warm-up, vocal fast, courtesy of Kristen Chenoweth (click here to watch), the show started with Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert – more a cameo to be perfectly choreographed for Julianne Hough – serving “Be Our Guest”, the show iconic – cap of Beauty and the Beast. Watch:

Other performances included…

* Josh Groban: “You’ve got a friend in me” (Toy Story) – Click here to watch

* Little Big Town: “A spoonful of sugar” (Mary Poppins) – Click here to watch

* Auli’i Cravalho: “how far can I go” (Moana)

* Beyonce: “When you want to be a star” (Pinocchio)

* Amber Riley: “Let It Go” (Frozen) – I have the impression that this was the chance for Mercedes to shine after that Rachel has sung “Let It Go” on Glee. And it shined.

* Darren Criss: “I want to be like you” (The Jungle Book)

* James Monroe Iglehart and the company of Broadway Aladdin: “Friend Like Me”

* Ariana Grande: “I won’t say I’m in love” (Hercules) – Accessories to Large for having played with his own muses reserve. His appreciation lasting for Hercules is one of the qualities most admirable. Watch:

* Luke Evans, Josh Gad and Alan Menken: “Gaston” (beauty and The Beast) – Click here to watch

* Donny Osmond: “I will make you a man” (Mulan) – This hurts me to the heart that there are still people who don’t know that Osmond has sung this hymn emblematic of the genre. Hopefully this will put an end to this.

* Christina Aguilera: “Can you feel the love tonight” (The Lion King)

* Jordan Fisher: “Under the sea” (The little mermaid)

* Tori Kelly: “Colors of the wind” (Pocahontas)

* John Stamos (and his family): “It’s a small world”

* Thomas Rhett: “do you Want to build a snowman” (Frozen)

* “The main event” was a huge collection of Disney Channel (and Disney + stars) High School Musical, Descendants, Zombies, HSM: TM: TS, Raven’s Home, and more. Naturally, they have played the bop stimulating, “We are all in the same boat.” Watch:

* And Demi Lovato and Michael Buble have ended the evening with “A Dream Is a Wish Your Heart Makes” from Cinderella. Watch:

More videos of the performances of this evening will be added when / if ABC will make them available. In the meantime, vote for your favorite number below, and then drop a comment with your opinion on the event to sing the ABC.