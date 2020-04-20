Look at the prestas artists Pure for One World: Together At Home

By
Zach Shipman
-
0






Look at the prestas artists Pure for One World: Together At Home – © All rights reserved

Angela, Billie Eilish, Lizzo, Lady Gaga, Christine and the Queens, Ellie Goulding, Camila Cabello & Shawn Mendes, Taylor Swift, John Legend & Sam Smith, Hozier, Burna Boy, Milky Chance, The Killers, among others, have sung and played to “One World: Together At Home”.

Lady Gaga has co-hosted a music programme, digital scale with the World Health Organization and the Global network Citizen. Here are the interests of artists and groups Pure.

Angèle about his participation

Billie Eilish & Finneas resume “Sunny”

Camila Cabello & Shawn Mendes resume Louis Armstrong

John Legend & Sam Smith resume “Stand By Me”

Lady Gaga takes Nat King Cole

Beyoncé did not sing, but participated anyway

