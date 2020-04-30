Look of the day : Elizabeth Olsen

Tuesday, fashionistas flocked to the museum of the MOMA in New York for a party organized in honour of Pedro Almodovar. Among them, Elizabeth Olsen, it-girl and become the little sister of the famous Olsen twins. Yesterday, the young actress sported a little black dress, draped, belted at the waist by a bright red ribbon and features a train. Side accessories, she had made in sobriety by opting for a box, shoes and a watch black.

Actress to follow

Elizabeth Olsen, it is this girl who has caused a stir at the last few Festivals of Cannes and Sundance with the film “Martha Marcy May Marlene” by Sean Durkin, which will be released in France on February 29, 2012. Eclipsant its sœurettes (the twins Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen), Elizabeth Olsen continues her p’tit bonhomme de chemin in preparing his next film with Glenn Close. The two actresses will share the poster of the adaptation of the novel of Emile Zola’s ” Thérèse Raquin “.