From Paris to Los Angeles via New York, London or Milan, the fashion icons regularly share their favourite looks on social networks, offering a comprehensive overview of the upcoming trends in the fashion industry. Cindy Bruna for Candice Swanepoel via Kylie Jenner, here are the most beautiful looks of the week.

Cindy Bruna in vacation mode If you have the desire to be elsewhere, avoid watching the last publication of Cindy Bruna, who strolls in a country house, surrounded by flowers. To capture the moment, the mannequin French has chosen a right dress in mesh, tan in color, cutting, sensual. The cut-out at the level of the bottom of the back is reminiscent of the black dress mythical worn by Mireille Darc in “The tall Blond with one black shoe“.

Kylie Jenner on her thirty-and-a It is far from the required glamour and sexy usually worn by the star of reality tv converted into a business woman, but Kylie Jenner has seen it big for a simple car ride. The young woman took out her most beautiful bandeau top in leather, his glasses are the most futuristic and a range of jewellery… Is to guess where the beautiful goes…

Adventurous as Emily Ratajkowski Via his latest posting on Instagram, the top us makes us travel in the middle of nature. Always accompanied by his most faithful companion, she took a walk in the woods. An adventure, as it itself has noted in the message that accompanies the photo. For this kind of activity, one would imagine a cargo pants or tracksuit bottoms, a sweatshirt or a T-shirt and sneakers to complete the whole thing… It is wrong to know Emily Ratajkowski, who, in perfect adventurer, has preferred a bikini minimalist, size XXSthat puts its silhouette value. Related Post: The top of the best looks seen on Instagram this week

Flower Power for Cindy Crawford No scabbard or look glamorous for the supermodel, who favors an outfit of sports inspiration to recharge your batteries in the middle of the flowers. The U.s. has opted for a tone-on-tone since its long sleeves T-shirt and his shorts are fully covered with flowers version XXL and ultra colourful. However, it is not necessary to make it tons to see life in pink.