looks unusual game of tennis by isolation

Forehand, backhand, forehand, backhand… Of a rooftop to the other, with the barriers of protection of buildings as a single network. Two young tennis players, Italian have decided that the confinement will not stop your passion and have found the way of enjoying a good rally.

Like all sports associations, tennis club Finale Ligure, a small town in the north of Italy, had to interrupt the training at the beginning of march to fight against the spread of the coronavirus.

Then the coaches pulled back from wit to that his pupils could continue working with exercises to do at home which were then posted on the account Facebook of the club.

Displacement in the gardens or peloteos above the armchair in the living room in the majority of cases… But Vittoria, 14 years, and Carola, of 11, is not formed.

Neighbors, climbed to the roofs of their buildings, opposite one another on the same street, and started a rally, with the caution not to climb to the ‘network’, the protection that separates the roof of the vacuum.

“We had asked everyone to make funny videos and this was his idea. Know well, are friends and live side by side,” said Dionisio Poggi, coach of the two players.

Reactions of the best players

The surface of the roofs has little to do with the clay where you normally train, and there are obvious elements that make the game more difficult, but the ball travels from one side to the other side of the street, many times during long peloteos.

Do not have the same age, so you do not train in the same groups, or play in the same category. But they are good and compete at a high level. Carola, 11-year-old is among the two or three best in the region in its category”, he stressed.

The video took the leap international and even the ATP professional circuit men’s, has posted on his Twitter account with the tag ‘#tennisathome’ (tennis house), along with other videos of its major figures, such as Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic or Andy Murray.

It is very funny to see,” he wrote in the social networks of the Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas, sixth player of the world.

“Is the top level of #tennisathome. I don’t think that can be beaten. I play along!”, he pointed out the former number 1 american Tracy Austin, in the social networks.

The girls have seen all the impact that you have had. And are crazy of joy!”, said his coach.

