loses its role of Aquaman because of the controversy of Johnny Depp?

Where Amber Heard has cost her the role of character super-hero comic DC Aquaman 2, Johnny Depp has been expelled from the role of Jack Sparrow in the franchise Pirates of the Caribbean for a reason equivalent to and being in the same position.

Do you know why? Cases of domestic violence and alleged cheating have been filed, and this has had a huge impact on the career of the actor!

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp have been legally embroiled in some personal issues which are now in the of each string, and have ruined their career, because its consequences are being felt now! More precisely, because of which the amber has received many negative reviews, spotlights, and hatred.

What exactly was the problem?

In some recent news, it has been revealed that Amber had been accused by her ex-husband and was left in a suit for defamation, in particular to deceive Johnny with Elon Musk.

Do you believe this? Well, it is certainly difficult to do, but I can’t do much of anything!

But apart from her husband, she could lose the role in the famous movie Aquaman 2. Like Warner Bros does not want to be involved in a bad spotlight and can’t afford to assign this project because of its continuous image. It is therefore likely that Warner Bros will take steps to escape this environment of bad press. Some reports have revealed that there was an ongoing discussion on whether to suppress Amber or reduce the screen time of his role in the film.

Although there is no information or official statement regarding the roles, but the probability that Amber doesn’t get role would be due to his crisis of personal life. Let’s see what will happen!