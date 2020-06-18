Lost ball, the action film French, which competes with american productions

Netflix pulls this Friday, June 19, Lost Ball, action movie with car chases and the fights are worthy of the best american productions.

Netflix has become the new Eldorado of the action movies and suspense. More or poorly distributed in the dark rooms (when open), this type is now in vogue in the streaming platforms, such as the recent success of The Earth and the blood with Sami Bouajila and Tyler Rake with Chris Hemsworth show.

“The cinema of action has a convening power, when done well. People appreciate it, because this is pure entertainment,” said Guillaume Pierret, director of Lost Ballnew French cinema of the platform.

“I wanted the film to be distributed by Netflix. It is known that in France this type of genre film that has a bit of trouble finding its audience. With Netflix, as the premiere of a film all over the world, he has all his chances to meet his public,” continues the filmmaker, whose it is the first film after a series of short films muscle.

Lost Ball following Flax, mechanical engineering specialising in the hire of rams. Recruited by a unit of the police of shock after a steering failure, he remade his life in the law. Everything changes when he is wrongly accused of a murder…

To see the actors pay in person

The story is simple, and the perfect canvas to offer the viewer the emotions they want to feel for a long time in front of a French heist movie. Lost Ball highlights, in effect, by their action scenes and car chases breathtaking – mainly carried out by the actors.

Far from the crime novels of parisian grey, Lost Ball he was shot in the region of Sète. Sometimes more western of the polar, the film smells like engine oil and dust. The body suffers. The cars are dented. No character is safe – everyone can take, at any time, a… ball is lost:

“This is the kind of film where viewers like to see players to pay in person, take risks, overcome himself, to get out of your comfort zone. There is a fascinating,” says Guillaume Pierret.

Lost Ball © Mickael Mongin – Netflix

The director wanted “to fool the less possible” to shoot the unarmed fights and car chases. It was inspired by the efficiency and elegance of the films of Tom Cruise, made by Christopher McQuarrie (Jack Reacher, Mission Impossible Rogue Nation and Fallout): “The plans lasts long enough, it is stylish, it is seen that it is authentic.”

Ramzy cop clash

Guillaume Pierret is surrounded by a cast, eclectic mix of physical agents (Alban Lenoir, Nicolas Duvauchelle, Stéfi Celma) and anti-jobs (Ramzy Bedia). Half of Eric and Ramzy, the only role of police officer, who until now was that of the Inspector-Nehr-Nehr, in Halal State Policeincredible cop of shock, with a shotgun in one hand and a pistol in the other.

“He told me it was a dream he had in secret for more than twenty years!”, exclaimed Guillaume Pierret. “I was looking for actors who were natural energy, and that had a spirit of camaraderie to their chemistry works well on screen.”

It has also been called up to secondary roles in “mouths”, players with a history of a fighter or a specialist: “I like to surround myself with those people, because they understand that the movie that we made.”

“We know that when the car starts, but not when it goes to the ground…”

It has been found in Alban Lenoir “a sister of the soul” of the arts. The actor, who assumes the role of leadership in Linen, accompanied by the director during the three years of writing and filming, to such a degree, that is credited in the credits as artistic collaborator:

Lost ball © Mickael Mongin – Netflix

“I needed a lead actor that carries the film, which is 200% invested, and that can strengthen the vision that I had of my own movie. Alban does almost all the tricks. 90% of the time, he is at the wheel, even during the caroms.”

He was not able to do stunts mechanic, as complicated as it is random and is governed by Jean-Claude Lagniez, who has worked in Ronin and The Memory on the skin: “You know when the car is off but not when it goes to the land…”, says the director.

Time of filming courts have imposed on Guillaume Pierret to complete in six days, a scene that would have required that, in normal times, three weeks. Although the action scenes have been worked out upstream, this urgency is reflected in the image and gives it his seal of approval to the film.

Guillaume Pierret is preparing a series of projects. I was waiting to see if a new partnership with Netflix it is possible. One thing is for sure: with Alban Lenoir, it is for life. “We look forward to working a lot of time together. We will do everything to. I have found someone that was perfect in front of the camera for the type of movies that I want to do.”