Lost : Josh Holloway (Sawyer) is still very surprised by the end of the series

While some of the actors from Lost would be starting to appear in a possible restart of the series, the conclusion of the original version is always a touchy subject for the fans. Some defend it against all the world, arguing that it is a genius, when the others still not recovered from the disappointment. Josh Holloway, the interpreter Sawyer aka James Ford, to him, is even more surprised with this order. And one thing in particular : as his character has survived everything that happened on the island. In an interview granted to the web page Colliderthe actor says : “In the end, he came out alive and I’m happy ! At the same time, Sawyer did nothing of what was happening, but it was not serious. He said : ‘I don’t care, I’m going to survive all of these conn**s and I don’t even know why.” And because of that I had my final“.

Sawyer in Lost

And continue : “But we don’t know how it’s going to conclude the series and if you take their legs to their neck, if they were wrong. The problem of the successful series, with a mythology so dense is that there is no good way out of it.“About the righteous, but that will probably cost you to convince the many fans of Lost that is to say, if the fiction had been published today, would probably not hesitate to initiate a request as the Game of Thrones – a request that Emilia Clarke is, however “flattering” – in order to return to a new conclusion !