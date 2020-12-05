CELEBRITIES

LOTS OF BRANDS ARE DECLARING THEMSELVES BTS FANS, THANKS TO SPOTIFY WRAPPED 2020

Posted on

Which songs have you listened to the most in 2020?

Spotify has recently released Wrapped 2020, where you can see the songs and podcasts that have kept you company for the last 365 days.

In many of the summaries that people are sharing on social media, BTS appears. The group gave us some fantastic hits again this year – how not to mention ” Dynamite ” which gave us joy in a dark moment – and the new album ” Be ” has just been released, so it was pretty obvious that they would have popped up in the Wrapped. 2020 of a lot of people in the world.

 

But not only people, but even some of the most famous brands have also made it known that they have listened to the Bangtan Boys a lot by starting a sort of competition between brands.

It all started when Target, a well-known American supermarket chain, tweeted: ” My Wrapped 2020 is here and it’s official, I’m a BTS stand over and over “.

Lots of other companies responded to the tweet. Toyhouse Mattel wrote: ” Being BTS stan is in our DNA .”

Hyundai cars posted a photo from the commercial with Jungkook, RM, Jin, Suga, V, J-Hope, and Jimin and added: ” We have evidence .”

And again JBL (headphones and speakers): “Aren’t they all? “. Spotify himself commented: ” Gemini “.

Surely it has to do with advertising, but everyone is welcome in the ARMY and always enjoys a healthy appreciation for BTS!

