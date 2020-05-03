Lottie Moss : Sexy body transparent with Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson

In 2017, the little sister of Kate Moss, Lottie (real name Charlotte), is to redo the chest. Thanks to this operation, the young woman cleared her complex. Since then, it highlights its beautiful forms and there is again employed this week, ahead of Cara Delevingne and his wife Ashley Benson.

Tuesday 22 October 2019, Cara Delevingne celebrated the launch of her collaboration with the brand Nasty Gal. The event was held at the Box, a nightclub in the posh Soho, London. Lottie Moss has made. All dressed in black, the bomb 21-year-old wore a body transparent with a short pullover and gave the photographers present to catch a glimpse of a tattoo under her left breast.

The sexy look of Lottie Moss has even overshadowed the presence of Ashley Benson in the top strapless and john to support his wife, Cara Delevingne.