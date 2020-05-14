Louane, Kylie Jenner, Celine Dion… the slide show people of the week

Every day, people are flooding into the networks of photos to share their happiness with their fans. If some people prefer to keep their children away from goals, others can not help but put forward, to the delight of their admirers.

This week, Kylie Jenner makes us dream with the small sauterie fairytale organised for her daughter Stormi, face of her new range of cosmetics. Knowing that the little girl is preparing to celebrate its two-year… Fairy tale also Christina Aguilera which went on to spend the chinese New year with her children alongside Mulan at Disneyland. Celine Dion has celebrated the 18th anniversary of his big boy René-Charles.

We are also pleased to see Jessica Thivenin and Thibault Garcia finally take a good time with their little Maylone. After countless scares and hospital stays, the small family went to enjoy the wonders of Mauritius Island. Nabilla, for its part, has put his bags in Paris, after a stay in Los Angeles. But also Eva Longoria, Louane, Christina Milian, Kim Kardashian… anyway, still pretty intimate moments, in the program of our slideshow, the people of the week.

/ Eva Longoria : Santiago hands in the sand

/ Christophe Beaugrand : happy family

/ Christina Milian : first photo of Isaiah (ok it is a bit frustrating)

/ Kylie Jenner has organized a small party for Stormi…



/ A simple trick eh !

/ Minie’s Kardashian

/ Children of Kim Kardashian : C ki ka pété ?

/ Celine Dion celebrated the 18 years of her son René-Charles



/ And it has changed a lot since this picture-there !

/ Alizée : Maggy is under guard

/ Rachel Legrain-Trapani : Gianni is happy to have soon a little brother

/ Jessica Thivenin and Thibaut Garcia : first holiday with Maylone



/ Christina Aguila family at Disney park

/ Nabilla : after Dubai and Los Angeles, arrived in Paris !

/ Kobe Byrant : the message that is upsetting to his wife

/ Louane pregnant and sports



You want to talk about it between parents ? Give your opinion, to bring your testimony ? It is found on https://forum.parents.fr.

Read also