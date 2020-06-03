Louis la brocante : what becomes of Evelyne Buyle ?

While the series Louis la brocante has ended for 2014, Evelyne Buyle who plays the second main character, continues to win roles on stage and in film.

This Wednesday, June 3, 2020 is a special day for the actress Evelyne Buyle since it celebrating its 72 years. Known since the 70’s and 80’s, during which she has played in films of Michel Audiard and Nina Companeez, the actress is above all famous for his role in the television series Louis la Brocante. Since 1998 and until 2014, Evelyne Buyle has embodied the character of Maryvonne Novelthe ex-wife of the main character.

It has thus given a reply to Victor Lanoux during the 13 seasons of the programme, broadcast on France 3. While the series has come to an end, Evelyne Buyle continues his career, including at the theatre. For several years, she has played with Pierre Arditi in the room As if it was raining or in 2016 in the room The guest with Patrick Chesnais. Equally at home on the boards in front of a camera, Evelyne Buyle has accepted several movie roles. In December 2014 out on the big screen the film Benoît Brisefer : Les taxis rouges. It is part of the casting with Gérard Jugnot, Jean Reno, and Thierry Lhermitte as headliners. Follow it then the filming of several television movies : My grandmothers and me, Families, and turbulence, A farmer of guard and That sows the seeds of love… In 2016 it appears in the tv series of France 2 Cherif season 3.

An actress who is not nearly up the foot

In 2018, Evelyne Buyle sign his return in the seventh art and plays in the movies Public Square with Agnès Jaoui, Jean-Pierre Bacri and Léa Drucker, but also in The return of the hero with Jean Dujardin and Mélanie Laurent. She landed her latest role in August 2019, in the telefilm The husband of my husband with Julie Depardieu and then in the movie De Gaulle with Lambert Wilson and Isabelle Carré. Soon, it will be with the poster of the film Appearances, with Karin Viard and Benjamin Biolay.

Sign up to the Newsletter Telestar.fr to receive free the latest news