Louis Sarkozy: A future collaboration with her aunt, Mary-Kate Olsen ?

Vanessa Paradis and daughter Lily-Rose Depp, Cindy Crawford, and the lovely Kaia Gerber, the sisters Gigi and Bella Hadid…. For celebrities, fashion is a family affair ! Louis Sarkozy also seeks the support of his own. The son of Nicolas Sarkozy hopes to, one day, to collaborate with his aunt by marriage, designer Mary-Kate Olsen.

In the month of April 2019, Louis Sarkozy has, in turn, launched in the creation. The son of the former president of the Republic Nicolas Sarkozy and his ex-wife Cecilia Attias has collaborated with the Spanish brand Boonper and designed a collection of moccasins, “a bridge between the intellectual world and the world of fashion“as he has described in New York Post.

To succeed in the fashion industry, Louis Sarkozy has two examples in his own family : his mother-in-law, Carla Bruni, and his aunt, the wife of his uncle Olivier SarkozyMary-Kate Olsen. Louis has never met, but is excited to collaborate with her one day. “We would love to“, does it simply.

Mary-Kate Olsen and her sister Ashley have created The Row in 2006. The luxury brand, for parts minimalist is very much appreciated by insiders. Older actresses have even launched a line for men, and also have another brand more accessible, Elizabeth and James.

About Carla Bruni, Louis Sarkozy says : “Before the item of clothing or a style, fashion is a way of being. For her, it is his identity before his work.“The young man holds the key to success ?