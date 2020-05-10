Louis Tomlinson, a duet with Bebe Rexha ? The singer CONFIRMS (AUDIO)

One Direction’s SOON return ? A rapper HYPER FAMOUS has teasé the fans and it’s fun ! But for the moment everyone focuses on his solo career and Louis Tomlinson also has a voice in the chapter. The evidence, Bebe Rexha has just confirmed lip service to his collaboration with the singer in an interview : “Maybe, I don’t know if it’s going to happen, if I tell you it will spoil the surprise !” And on top of that, she has retweeted a meme of Louis drinking champagne under the announcement of her new title ! And for some fans it means EVERYTHING ! Speaking of solo career, “Slow Hands” would be a song VERY SEXUAL, Niall Horan said in the interview and it is hot hot hot !

#NEW | Bebe Rexha talking about her song with Louis! ???? pic.twitter.com/s1faJ2sPAP Louis Tomlinson News (@LouisWTNews) 4 June 2017

#NEW | One of us was lucky enough to meet Bebe Rexha today and she confirmed that she will be releasing a song with Louis (soon.) 🙂 Louis Tomlinson News (@LouisWTNews) 4 June 2017