Louis Tomlinson, a duet with Bebe Rexha ? The singer CONFIRMS (AUDIO)

One Direction’s SOON return ? A rapper HYPER FAMOUS has teasé the fans and it’s fun ! But for the moment everyone focuses on his solo career and Louis Tomlinson also has a voice in the chapter. The evidence, Bebe Rexha has just confirmed lip service to his collaboration with the singer in an interview : “Maybe, I don’t know if it’s going to happen, if I tell you it will spoil the surprise !” And on top of that, she has retweeted a meme of Louis drinking champagne under the announcement of her new title ! And for some fans it means EVERYTHING ! Speaking of solo career, “Slow Hands” would be a song VERY SEXUAL, Niall Horan said in the interview and it is hot hot hot !
#NEW | Bebe Rexha talking about her song with Louis! ???? pic.twitter.com/s1faJ2sPAP
Louis Tomlinson News (@LouisWTNews) 4 June 2017
#NEW | One of us was lucky enough to meet Bebe Rexha today and she confirmed that she will be releasing a song with Louis (soon.) 🙂
Louis Tomlinson News (@LouisWTNews) 4 June 2017
I only put out my new single “The Way I Are” to annoy the grammar police.
— Bebe Rexha (@BebeRexha) 4 June 2017
“@twoghrosts: @BebeRexha pic.twitter.com/Z0J9c7wrpN“UPDATE || @BebeRexha just retweeted this Louis same!! ❤❤
— Ash || LT1 (@hazloulou) 4 June 2017