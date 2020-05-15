Louis Tomlinson and Bebe Rexha are the show at the Teen Choice Awards! – Actu Louis Tomlinson

Bebe Rexha is “a great girl”

Louis Tomlinson recently spoke about his collaboration with Bebe Rexha in an interview with Billboard, the singer has allowed him to revive himself: “This is a great girl, really fun. This is a good reintroduction for me into the music, so it made me feel good. And this way, I’m not married to a specific genre“.

“Back To You” which has more than fifty million reads on Spotify has been a real renaissance for the old member of One Direction. “When you start with a group, you have a fan base and you want to ensure that they like it, that is the real goal.“he added before handing that today he felt he was becoming “stronger and more confident.” A nice development for Louis Tomlinson who has fully embraced his solo career, even if the rumor of the reformation of One Direction is still relevant.