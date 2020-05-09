Louis Tomlinson and Bebe Rexha between attraction and hatred

Louis Tomlinson teamed up with Bebe Rexha and Digital Farm Animals for his first single ” Back to You “. The clip is to be discovered on aficia.

It is the last of One Direction to throw in the solo adventure… In fact, even if Louis Tomlinson has teamed up with Steve Aoki last January, on the title “Just Hold On” is this Friday, July 21, the singer gave her audience a real first single.

And the last of the tape will have to do ! In effect, he is faced with Zayn who is already working on his second effort after the success of Mind of Mine (2016), to Niall Horan that fact in a register pop-folk, Harry Styles that shone with the release of his first album carried the title “Sign of the Times” or even Liam Payne with its effective ” Strip That Down “… To do this, Louis Tomlinson teamed up with two heavyweights of the music industry !

So British

In fact, for the first single a harbinger of a future album, Louis Tomlinson invites Bebe Rexha on a production that we should Digital Farm Animals (Dua Lipa, Noah Cyrus, Netsky…). The u.s. is a companion of quality, it has greatly been talking with his many collaborations as David Guetta (“Hey Mama “), G-Eazy (” Me, myself & I “) and Martin Garrix (” In the Name of Love “).

Today, after having offered a teaser of more than seven minutes, the singer offers us a clip to british accents, highlighting the attraction of the protagonists, despite a hatred that mark the ambivalence of feelings. A video without gimmicks, where we find Louis Tomlinson in the middle of the stadium, Doncaster.

Check out ” Back to You “, the first clip of Louis Tomlinson :