Louis Tomlinson and Bebe Rexha interpret “Back To You” at Jimmy Fallon – Actu Louis Tomlinson

If Louis Tomlinson has found himself king of the social networks the time of day with his former companions of the One Direction on the occasion of the 7 years of the band, the singer has also been in the show of Jimmy Fallon. With Bebe Rexha, the two artists have performed for the first time on tv their song “Back To You”.

It is in the show iconic, “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”, they have offered the public a live performance where we could see the beautiful mixture of the two tones of voice. On Twitter, the singer seems pretty proud of their performance. “I look forward that you see it“she wrote, sharing a photo of the live.