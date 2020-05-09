Louis Tomlinson : Back to You ft. Bebe Rexha, the video clip unveiled

They were five and now, everyone soars with his own wings. Zayn Malik was the first to leave the ship, opening the way for his acolytes. Harry Styles has chosen to illustrate in the rock with its first album, Niall Horan proved a massive hit with Slow Hands. Liam Payne and Strip That Down have a sensation, and Louis Tomlinson, him, has selected the electro-pop. First, there is had Just Hold On (with Steve Aoki) and he is back with Back To You – her new single, ft. Bebe Rexha. The one who admitted there is little not to always feel out of place in One Direction, eventually settling in the musical landscape as a solo instrument. And if in the audience, some in doubt, he should go on tour to convince.

Louis Tomlinson ft. Bebe Rexha

This clip has been waited for a long time. After countless teasers, here it is finally. We grant you, the registry is totally different to Just Hold On but what is with Louis Tomlinsonis that no matter what you say, his voice can be put down on any song and adapt to any genre. In regards to the video, it corresponds in every point that we had been sold upstream : we see the singer wandering in her hometown – Doncaster. The locations have been carefully chosen (all of them are important to him). A return to the roots for a song that speaks of return, and rightly so.

A tour in the works ?

One does not shout victory right awayno date has yet been announced. By contrast, an image circulating on the web, exhibitor names of a number of cities – including Paris – with the mention “LT Tour 2018”. It will, however, be patient until we know more !