Now it’s official: Louis Tomlinson will perform in Italy in summer 2021. The tour organizers have made it known that the concert of the British artist initially scheduled at Carroponte in July 2020 and then moved to the Fabrique in Milan in February, has been postponed until next August 30th always in the same location

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Indipendente Concerti (@indipendenteconcerti)

The tickets already purchased for the Milan date shall remain valid for the new appointment at the Fabrique.