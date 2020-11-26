LOUIS TOMLINSON WILL HOLD A VIRTUAL CONCERT TO SUPPORT CAUSES THAT ARE VERY CLOSE TO HIS HEART

Louis Tomlinson has announced a very important initiative, which he cares a lot about. This is the virtual concert that will be held in live streaming from London on 12 December at 9.00 pm (Italian time).

Via social the artist wrote:

“I am so excited to announce that I am bringing my band and crew together to organize a special show for all of you which will be live-streamed on December 12th. The show will support 5 major causes very close to my heart.”

Proceeds from the concert will go to FareShare, Crew Nation, Stagehand, Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice, and Louis’s crew. The event will be broadcast on the Veeps platform.