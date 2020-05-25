Louis Vuitton unveils its Cinema Club.

In lack of inspiration for your upcoming parties TV / Netflix ? The luxury house has asked its ambassadors of mark to share their latest beating of the heart.

Incarnation and inspiration.

What trilogy rocks Sophie Turner ? What series are passionate about Chloe Grace Moretz ? What works is part of the essential films of Léa Seydoux and Alicia Vikander ?

These days, the retailer of Luxury as the most powerful in the world celebrates his muses in a new series of content “Ciné Club “ on its social networks. In a handful of posts, each of these profiles influence is brought to share his selection, while detailing his choices.

While many initiatives mark are still on stand-by in the face of the pandemic internationally, never luxury homes are dug into their resources to feed their brand content and rally their communities. Do well with nothing, do better with a little : here, Louis Vuitton on the incarnation of the brand and sharing to inspire his followers. After you have essentially published – in recent weeks – images from the archives, and flashbacks of campaigns, the house offers a native content unique, in the image of the playlist new created by Virgil Abloh, Art Director of the collections of the Men’s brand.