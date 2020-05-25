Louis Vuitton unveils its Cinema Club.

In lack of inspiration for your upcoming parties TV / Netflix ? The luxury house has asked its ambassadors of mark to share their latest beating of the heart.

Incarnation and inspiration.

What trilogy rocks Sophie Turner ? What series are passionate about Chloe Grace Moretz ? What works is part of the essential films of Léa Seydoux and Alicia Vikander ?

These days, the retailer of Luxury as the most powerful in the world celebrates his muses in a new series of content “Ciné Club “ on its social networks. In a handful of posts, each of these profiles influence is brought to share his selection, while detailing his choices.

LV Cine Club with #SophieTurner. #LouisVuitton’s ambassadors are sharing a current selection of movies and series to watch while at home. Sophie’s picks: The Lord of The Rings (I,II & III), Peter Jackson ” It’s an epic fantasy series of movies with a whole lot of escapism which is what people need right now, and a long run time. “Goodfellas is Martin Scorcese’s” I love a gangster movie and it’s absolutely one of my favorite movies with some iconic performance from Robert De Niro, Ray Liotta and Joe Pesci. “One Flew Over the Cuckoos Nest, Milos Forman” This is another one of my favorite movies. It’s premium 70s Jack Nicholson with an incredible cast supporting him and some unbelievable performances while commenting on the mental health care system of the 70s. It won all five major academy awards. “Onward, Dan Scanlon” On the lighter side, I loved Onward. It’s a great Disney Pixar movie with, as per usual, wonderful animation and a really heartwarming story. “This Country, Tom George” This is another lighter watch. It’s a brilliantly side-splittingly funny mockumentary about two young people living in the rural English countryside. “

While many initiatives mark are still on stand-by in the face of the pandemic internationally, never luxury homes are dug into their resources to feed their brand content and rally their communities. Do well with nothing, do better with a little : here, Louis Vuitton on the incarnation of the brand and sharing to inspire his followers. After you have essentially published – in recent weeks – images from the archives, and flashbacks of campaigns, the house offers a native content unique, in the image of the playlist new created by Virgil Abloh, Art Director of the collections of the Men’s brand.



