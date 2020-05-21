Louise Bourgoin and Julien Doré, Laetitia Casta and Stefano Accorsi… These stars have been together and we had completely forgotten

Carole Bouquet and Gérard Depardieu in Cannes in 2001

Long-time friends, many times playing partners, they were together from 1996 to 2005. “I had an extraordinary opportunity to meet Gérard and live with him. For nothing in the world I effacerais a single second of the time spent with him. I laughed so hard, it was so extraordinary at times. Gerard, it is life itself, this is not to say that everyday is easy, but I have experienced moments of extraordinary,” said Carole Bouquet at the Gala about her passionate relationship with Gege.