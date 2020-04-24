Louise Bourgoin, Kim Kardashian, Kate Middleton… the slide show people of the week

New week in the house, but the people are busy. Amélie Mauresmo made of Kapla with his son Aaron, and thatEva Longoria offers an activity in gardening in her little Santiago. It is never too early to be aware of the nature and ecology. In Kate Middleton, prince Louis celebrates its 2 years, while the very rare Suri Cruise has been blowing his 14 candles with his mom Katie Holmes. On the side of Kim Kardashianthere is so little inspired by this containment that we get to play with the cubes. It is a banality…

Otherwise, it broods quietly awaiting the issue… It is the case of Rachel Legrain-Trapani whose pregnancy comes to an end this summer. Same thing for Katy Perry, that will wait for a better day for the arrival of his daughter. As to the companion Stromaeshe thinks back to just her pregnancy, two years ago.

But also Christina Milian and baby Pokora, Pink, Ashley Graham, Alizée, Kylie Jenner… and more to discover in this new slideshow people of the week.

/ Coralie Barbier : the companion Stromae lived another confinement two years ago

/ Amélie Mauresmo : mission tower of Kapla

/ Kylie Jenner and Stormi

/ Laëtitia Milot : family portrait



/ Ashley Graham : confined in the state of Nebraska, she took advantage of the great outdoors

/ Alizée : Maggy celebrates its 5 months

/ Eva Longoria : day gardening with Santiago

/ Katie Holmes : Suri Cruise celebrates its 14 years old and the see back is already exceptional !



/ Kate Middleton : prince Louis has two years !

/ Katy Perry is pregnant and in Sydney : a photo PRIOR to containment

/ Rachel Legrain-Trapani : the pregnancy follows its course…

/ Louise Bourgoin and her little Etienne on the shoulders



/ Christina Milian and baby Pokora

/ Pink and her daughter, ready for the sun bath

/ Kim Kardashian : able to bags Hermes, Chicago also likes to play with the cubes !

/ Jessica Thivenin : a mom is hidden in this photo



/ Laurent Ournac : crying (which is not so confined as that)

/ Emmanuelle Beart love the red since its 3 years old



