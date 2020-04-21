Louse Herrera: ‘America will return in good physical point at the close of the Closing 2020’

Miguel Herrera, technical America, revealed that his team is working very well from home, so that when you finish the quarantine and to return to the field, its level is not affected for the closure of the Decommissioning by 2020.

In an interview with ‘Versus’ of TUDNthe Louse he explained that the work of the trainers with the players to maintain an optimal point, so that they will only have to fine-tune the details more tactical.

“We work every day in the morning and in the afternoon through various platforms. Preparers launch work strenuous for the boys to not lose pace and physical, so that when the Secretariat of Health allow us to return to train costs us a little less work.

“For when the lifting of the quarantine, the team is working so well in the physical does not affect us much, although we know very well that is not the same work on the tennis courts and from house”, he explained.

