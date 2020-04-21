Louse Herrera: ‘Rubens Sambueza is already a player of advanced age’

In the last few days has taken hold the possibility that Rubens Sambueza return to the America to end his football career to defend the colors of the Eagles, however, own Miguel Herrera virtually ruled out by ensuring that the argentine player already has an advanced age for soccer and that their best moments are long gone, but noted the experience in the argentine.

“Sambueza is a player that a lot of people want to see back, it is something that you will need to see in your time, but is a player who is already 36 years old, that is not that old, but for the football is already a player of advanced age”, declared through their social networks.

“For football, a player of 34 or 35 years, the physical, and in the high-performance sports your optimal level already is not the best, of course, experience counts, but physically it’s not the same,” added the Louse.

It is known that the previous season the America left to go to Oribe Peralta by a similar situation, in addition to the bet in this management azulcrema is the to bet on young blood, as was the case of Federico Viñas, Sebastián Cáceres and Nicholas Benedettijust to mention a few.

