Love and Thunder – Betanews.fr

The activist group People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) has a suggestion to help Thor to lose weight before the next movie Thor: Love and thunder. PETA suggests that the director Taika Waititi uses a die to vegan to explain how Thor could lose weight Avengers: the End of the game be back in fighting shape for Love and thunder. A press release from PETA explains that becoming a vegan ” would explain any weight loss and would be a natural extension of his compassion for life on Earth “. In addition, it would promote the goal of the organization to eliminate the “speciesism, a vision of the world supremacist human”.

PETA has a suggestion for Thor: Love and Thunder

” Chris Hemsworth became vegan during the filming of the original Thor and The Avengers movies and other stars of the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Benedict Cumberbatch and Natalie Portman are powered by plants ” , said the senior vice president of PETA Lisa Lange in the press release. “PETA hopes that Taika Waititi will be the god of thunder in the form and save the planet by keeping the animals off of his plate. “

Thor: Love and thunder stars Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman. The film, which will see Jane Foster of Portman pick up the hammer, should be out in November 20201. Below, read the letter sent by PETA to Thor: Love and thunder director Taika Waititi offering their suggestion.

Dear Taika, We understand that you have a small weight problem on the hands and PETA is here to help you. As we all remember, Thor has gained a few pounds in Avengers: the End of the game, so the question that fascinates fans of Marvel through the nine realms is how our god of thunder preferred to return to his body Ragnarockin in your next film, Thor: Love and Thunder. We suggest you take a page from the book of game of Chris Hemsworth and explore what would happen if Thor was trying to become vegan. According to his personal trainer, Hemsworth became a vegan while filming the original movies Thor and the Avengers, developing a particular taste for beans and veggie burgers. Maybe if Thor took the bridge Bifrost in our world, it could be based on the Avengers, herbal, Benedict Cumberbatch (Doctor Strange) and Natalie Portman (Jane Foster) and the armor of battle would begin to adjust a little more comfortably. If Thor really wants to protect the Earth, becoming a vegan has a lot of sense: the removal of animal products from his diet could save more than 1000 gallons of water, 20 pounds of carbon dioxide emissions and 30 square feet of forest each day, as well as the lives of nearly 200 animals per year! By making sure that Thor is to become a vegan, you could easily explain its physical restored while hammering on the benefits of a diet based on plants. Just a little food for thought … Best regards, Lewis Crary

Deputy director, Animals in film and television

PETA

