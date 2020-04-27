Love and Thunder – Chris Hemsworth praises the script Taika Waititi – Betanews.fr

In regards to Marvel, the Thor the franchise is Taika Waititiit is as long as he wants. The director has reinvigorated the franchise since his brilliant output Thor: Ragnarok (2017). Bringing Mark RuffaloBruce Banner / Hulk and Cate BlanchettHela has certainly helped, as the film has been reported to 122.7 million dollars to the country and 853 million dollars worldwide at the box office, surpassing its predecessors. While promoting his latest film Extraction, Hemsworth spoke to the Philadelphia Inquirer of the film world Marvel and what is happening in Thor: Love and thunder.

The australian actor has appeared in eight movies MCU, with his first appearance in the Kenneth Branagh-led Thor (2011). Hard to believe that nine years have passed. He found Natalie Portman, who reprises her role of Jane Foster. His last appearance physical appearance in the MCU was dull The dark world (2013). She has recorded a cameo voice in Avengers: the End of the game (2019). As one of the films most anticipated of the phase IV of Marvel, Waititi confirmed that the film would be parallel to the comic, allowing Jane to use Mjölnir as the Mighty Thor.

Hemsworth has praised the script Waititi. “One of the best scripts I’ve read for years. This is Taika at its most extreme and at its best “, he said. “If the version that I read is that with which we are going to run, it’s going to be pretty crazy. “When it comes to wonder if cinemas will be the same after the forty national, the actor shares his confidence that Marvel will be among those helping to bring the audience. “Movies [like Marvel] that you can appreciate better on the big screen, they will attract to new people out of their homes. ”

Ragnarok and Men in Black: the International(2019) co-starring Tessa Thompson has no love for the work ethic of Hemsworth. “Chris is so wonderful. He was so excited by the approach of Taika in respect of the material, a fanboy of Valkyrie, he has played a huge role for all works, ” she said. The actress joined Hemsworth, Waititi, Portman and Christian Bale when Thor: Love and thunder begins to pull. The film comes out in cinemas on February 11, 2022.