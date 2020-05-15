Love and Thunder ‘for catalyzing a new franchise Thor with Natalie Portman in the MCU?

During the analysis of the slate of phase 4 – with a few new additions to the the evening of super-heroes and familiar faces – the intentions of Marvel Studios become clear. With the farewell of the fans of Tony Stark and Captain America in the End of the game, this is only a matter of time before the Avengers original remaining take their last bows in the MCU. Black Widow and Hawkeye in Thor: Love and Thunder, some of the stories seem inevitable.

Natasha Romanoffs of Scarlett Johansson will receive the payment autonomous as it has always deserved, probably before passing the relay to the Black Widow of Yelena Belova in the next prequel. Hawkeye Clint Barton will Kate Bishop in the next series Disney + before shooting his last arrow, and Thor will probably be the hammer to Jane Foster by Natalie Portman.

Phase 4 will serve as the bridge between the MCU of the past and the MCU of the future; enough familiarity to keep fans engaged, but enough novelty to be heading in completely new directions come phase 5 – due to the impact of widespread will follow necessarily after the doctor Strange in the multiverse madness. However, on the basis of the information already available on Thor: Love and Thunder, Natalie Portman could be in a franchise stand alone as the next heroine to follow in the footsteps of God of Thunder. Let’s break it down.

“Thor: Love and Thunder” focuses on the character of Chris Hemsworth

After the Comic-Con San Diego, the unexpected appearance of Natalie Portman and the various rumors that have begun circulating on the Internet in tandem, the fans have begun to fear that the next episode will take Thor aside and focuses on Valkyrie and Mighty Thor. However, Taika Waititi is quickly stifled those rumors.

During an interview with MTV News, Taika Waititi was invited to clarify which will be the main star of the film. Waititi responded with confidence, stating:

It is Chris [Hemsworth]. “It is a film of Thor. He is Thor, it is a movie Thor. It is in there.

Well his answer is direct and little explanatory power, it is enough. Yet, why is this important? If Mighty Thor Natalie Portman remains a secondary character with little screen time and simply a sufficient quantity of narrative development – it will need to be explored prior to any A-a Force (or parallel development).

Mighty Thor Natalie Portman could be in need of a franchise Thor to consolidate the foundations of the A-Force in the MCU

If the character of Natalie Portman remains a figure of support in the upcoming movie, the MCU will have to take the time to visit the character as an individual, with no relationship with Thor at some point before or during the formation of A-Force.

Given that Jane Foster will probably be an important part of the Force (the team all-female Avengers), which is on the horizon, it will deserve a stand-alone treatment, because the heroes that make up a team are typically given depth to the narrative in the movies solo (with a few exceptions) before the great mash-ups.

If Thor: Love and Thunder stays focused on Hemsworth, writers can use the film to catapult Foster in his own series, helping to lay the groundwork for a possible team-Force with captain Marvel (as a leader), Jane Foster, She-Hulk, Valkyrie, Wasp and more.