Love hurts | Richard Therrien | Arts | The Sun

The Love Of LifeSeries , HBO Max, including 10 of the half-hours are available in Crave, speaks of the various relations of Darby Carter (irresistible Anna Kendrick), a young guide of the museum of arts in New York. Each episode focuses on a being whom she loved or learned to love. The men in her life, yes, but also his neurotic mother, his best friend, even from himself. A back and forth between the adventures of a night and wedding, and a wonderful demonstration of all the garbage, the limitations that are needed to sustain the other, not to end up alone. But also, how these small and great love can transform our lives and shape our personality.