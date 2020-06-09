Love Life, an anthology of contemporary on the dating, for millennials in love hurts

Last week, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and others saw it as a new platform to claim its place on the market that is already oh-so-competitive streaming. It responds to the sweet name of HBO and Max from the archives of HBO (necessarily) to its catalog, offers a few original productions. In the midst of his documentaries and other programs of the competition, his first fiction scripted is called Love Life. An anthology falsely innovative dating, calibrated millennials badly in need of love.

Created by Sam Boyd – who had already dug the throes of a romantic relationship in the rom-com indie In a Relationship 2018 –, Love Life is adorned with a simple concept. Each season focuses on the love life of a single character in his entirety, from his first crush to his last relationship. As well, the series is here, inaugurated by the pitfalls lovers of Darby, a young new york woman who is evolving in the artistic sector, precisely embodied by Anna Kendrick (Pitch Perfect among others).

For the moment, the three episodes made available for Love Life work according to drawings in all respects similar to : Darby meets a man, the feeling is… until it no longer passes and that their early history to be killed in the egg. On paper, it’s pretty grim, but things become more interesting when one looks at the patterns of rupture. This is where the series turns out to be more relevant, all the more that it becomes easy to identify with his heroine and her trials and tribulations. Specifically, this identification process is crucial in order to appreciate the viewing of Love Life.

The first time, the obstacle to her relationship is the distance, so that her suitor is forced to relocate for professional reasons. The next time, the difference in age and maturity appears to be a means insurmountable. When the one after that, Darby faces a young man who is a little too fast ready to commit and burn the steps. For what little it is familiar·era with the middle of the dating and its inner workings, all the romances abortive heroine of Love Life have a taste of déjà-vu, especially in the era of hyperconnected in which it operates.

According to some american journalists had access to almost all of the season, Love Life takes a twist more surprising, at the discretion of the episodes. For the time being, this anthology leaves us on our hunger, in the sense that it offers nothing terribly innovative. A report all in all disappointing, when we know that love is a vast subject and continuously changing with the mores contemporary. As charming as Anna Kendrick is in the skin of Darby – she manages to make it endearing, even in his worst moments, his character is too predictable to launch a real debate or arouse a sustained interest.

The more damage in the background, it is that Love Life has taken the decision to focus on the setbacks sentimental of a single protagonist, where the secondary characters – such as Sarah, the best friend of Darby, brilliantly played by Zoë Chao – would have deserved just as much space on the plan narrative. This plurality of stories told would have provided a depth welcome to the series as a whole that is happy, otherwise, to mull over frames views and reviews in other works, without instilling anything singular.

As a bonus, although it is called Love Life, it deplores the fact that the series is much too focused on the love life of Darby, where she would have been able to develop other facets of his daily life. She talks vaguely of professional ambitions, but they are trampled down by his obsessive quest to be loved. There are, in it, something unpleasantly regressive, referring to the romantic comedies of the 2000s, where the female characters were love and not much more. It is a shame.

In the end, despite a tone of fresh cast and effective, Love Life just to go to the end of its potential, leaving the impression of being incomplete. So yes, it will have to wait to see the direction that will take the series in seven episodes remaining. Nevertheless, these beginnings are still disappointing, the opposite of what a Insecure has been able to propose exemplary in his first season. Leave to opt for an anthology on love, one may prefer Modern Love, available on Amazon.