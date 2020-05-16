Love Life Everything you need to know about the new show – Africa Daily News

Share:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Everything you need to know about New Show ‘ Love Life

HBO returns with the new show, Love Life. It is a series of anthology romantic. This series dépeindra the American Love Affair and the love relationship; it will also show how the relationship works when she gets older. So, in this article, we are talking about the release date, actors and details of the trailer of Love Life for HBO.

About Love Life Anthology

Now, you know the genre and the concept of Love Life Series. Let’s turn to the details of production of the series. The series Love Life is created by Sam Boyd. When he announced the show, he said that the love life will be dealt look for each age group. The sides of Sam Boyd, several producers are related to the series, such as Anna Kendrick, Paul Feig, Bridget Bedard and Jessie Henderson.

If we decode the name of the movie Love Life, it will mean that the film will bring with love, but it will include comedy and theater to create more love interest. Sam Boyd stated in his interview that he had tried to add humor and laughter of the lovers to express more romance in the couple. Love comes always with two or three obstacles and problems, but you have to stay on the lookout for any cause.

The cast of the love life

Let’s look at the cast of Love Life Series. Zoe Chao will play the role of Sara, she is the roommate of Darby and the best form of it. The role of Mallory will be played by Sasha Compere, she also declares with Sara and Darby. Anna Kendrick will play the role of Darby, who was struggling to find true love.

Release Date of Love Life

This series will be released on OTT may 27, 2020. It will be released on the platform of HBO, after the line connection, it seems that the season is worth the effort.

Share: