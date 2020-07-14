“Love Life” in the OCS : the series with Anna Kendrick, who makes you want to fall in love





Passionate, full of doubts or non-shared. Does it matter more universal than love ? Often much maligned, the romantic comedy is an art few come to master. Amazon Prime Video had succeeded in the series of anthology, almost perfect with “Modern Love”, which is interested in all types of relationship through the different characters. “Love Life” continues on the same path, but chose not to focus on only one. The series produced by the platform, including HBO, Max, which starts in France this Thursday, July 9 at OCS, provides an x-ray of the love life of his heroine. The first great blow to the heart of what the Anglo-saxons called “the one”, soul mate. Darby Carter is in the decade of the twenties, and the questions that go with it. Not really comfortable in their job, not very sure of himself.

The young new Yorker continues to wonder if she deserves to be loved. A central question that comes to haunt the viewer throughout the season. Because who does that is ever asked after a breakup ? Each of the ten episodes of thirty minutes, focuses on a relationship of Darby. Which leaves the best to restart a couple of years later, which lasts the time of a night, or even the one that had been forgotten and then returns without notice. In a voice-over of a narrator, comes to accompany the story of a tone to be always careful with the heroin. As the printing of assist psychoanalysis of Darby, and to see that their mistakes are our own.

“Love Life” could not have found a better interpreter of the bubbly Anna Kendrick. The star of the saga “Pitch Perfect” was nominated for an academy award for “In the air”, is also funny and poignant. She leads with great precision, this ball of indecision romantic. You stumble with it, get with her and her band of friends completely locked. We love it especially for Zoe Chao, who plays his best friend terribly endearing. Tears, sometimes, also on the front of this romcom tender and mature produced by Paul Feig (“bridesmaids”), (“Last Christmas”). A second season has already been ordered by HBO’s Max, but concentrated on the love life new characters. What to multiply our butterflies in the belly.





