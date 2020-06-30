“Love Life”, “Little Voice”, “Hanna”… the Five of the series that can’t miss in July

(Relaxnews) – the second season Of “Hanna” on Amazon Prime Video, “Love the Life”, the new anthology with Anna Kendrick in the OCS, through a production of J. J. Abrams, “Little Voice”, the creation of Jason Segel “Dispatches From other parts of the world”, and the second season of the long-awaited “The Umbrella Academy”, the beginning of the summer promises to be well-filled for the fans of the TV series.

Hanna

To rescue his friend Clara from a terrible program Utrax in the hands of John Carmichael and Leo Garner, Hanna is going to risk their freedom. She is going to befriend her sworn enemy, the CIA agent Marissa Wiegler. If this last was once the confidence of the ruthless organization, she must now protect herself and Hanna, determined to discover its true role in the assassination program Utrax and therefore, its own destiny.

Season 2

With Esme Creed-Miles

The 3 of July on Amazon Prime Video

The Love Of Life

Darby is a young woman in search of true love. Through its numerous dates, its love at first sight and disappointment, Darby would find a meaning to his life and, especially, the love of his life ?

With Anna Kendrick

On July 9, OCS

Little Voice

Between the medical treatment of his brother and of his own rent-paying new yorkers, Bess did not have time to delve into your passion is the music… or rather, the young man was too afraid to reveal to the eyes of others. With the help of his friends, the singer is to find your voice as an artist ?

With Brittany O’grady

On the 10th of July, in the Apple TV+

Shipments From Other Places

A little lost in their respective lives, four ordinary people are about to see a puzzle of the extraordinary hidden under the appearance of everyday life. This group of people is going to discover one by one that the mystery goes much further back than I could have imagined.

With Jason Segel, Sally Field

The 24 of July on Amazon Prime Video

Umbrella Academy

After having used his powers to send his family to travel through time in order to escape the revelation of Vania, the Number Five is the last one to land in Dallas. However, this leap in time has not been so successful. Scattered to the four corners of Dallas, and during a period of three years from the date of 1960, some have totally remade their lives believing that they are the only survivors. Upon arrival, Five discovers a nuclear disaster, a direct result of the agitation of the space-time continuum. The members of the Umbrella Academy are going to have to come together to prevent this new revelation, while avoiding being killed by assassins, Swedish, mercilessly.

Season 2

With Ellen Page

The 31 of July on Netflix