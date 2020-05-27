Love Life, Season 1 : The romantic lives of Anna Kendrick opens today HBO Max

















A new streaming platform makes its debut on the american territory. HBO Max between in activity from this Wednesday and his first series to discover is Love Lifea romance with Anna Kendrick.

Created by Sam Boyd, Love Life is presented as an anthology, which will follow each season a person passing in review the romances that have marked its existence. In the first season, we have as well Anna Kendrick in the first role.

This will be the story of Darby (Kendrick) whose life has been punctuated by romances with quite different results. Each episode is a half-hour to tell one of his relations, from the first to the last (there are 10 episodes).

With the casting of this first season Love LifeAnna Kendrick (Pitch Perfect, A Simple Favor) is accompanied by Zoë Chao (Downhill, Strangers), Peter Vack (Someone Great, The Bold Type), Sasha Compere (Miracle Workers, Uncorked) and Lesley Manville (Phantom Thread, Another Year).

For his debut on american soil, HBO, Max offers a catalog loaded with more than 10,000 hours of programming, including hits like Friends, The Big Bang Theory, Game of Thrones (and the rest catalog, HBO), movies, classic and contemporary, anime series for all ages, Scooby-doo to Rick & Morty, and of course new shows as new Looney Tunes Cartoons and The Not Too Late Elmo Show for children, the RealTV with the competitions Legendary and Craftopia, and the documentary On The Record on sexual harassment in the world of music.

