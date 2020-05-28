LOVE LIFE, the new series of Anna Kendrick on HBO Max [Actus Séries TV]

Anna Kendrick inaugurates the new platform HBO Max with its new series Love Life available for the launch.

You have a new streaming platform to launch ? Don’t hesitate to call Anna Kendrick ! Already present on Disney+ with the film Noelle then on Quibi with the series Dummythe actress made her debut this Wednesday 27 may, 2020 on HBO Max the new service of S. V. O. D., launched today by Warner Media with the new series romantic Love Life. Exclusively reserved to the american public, we don’t know yet if the platform will eventually arrive in France, where if the new series will end up on other channels with us.

In Love Life, Anna Kendrick taking the role of Darby Carter. A young woman whom we find all the stories of love from the first crush of his life to the last and how the people she has met on the way have made her the person she became when she finally meet the one with whom she will remain for the rest of these days.

Waiting for the return of Friends and Gossip Girls and the arrival of the spin-off of Game Of Thrones and the Director’s Cut version of Justice League by Zack Snyder, Love Life is one of the first original series commissioned especially by Warner Media for HBO Max. Love Life is an anthology of romance that will change his key players each season to tell different stories of love. It was created by Sam Boyd who had previously written and directed the film In Relationship. He served here as a screenwriter, producer of the first two episodes, and producer. The series has also been produced by Paul Feig the director of My Best Friends which had already worked with Anna Kendrick on The Shadow Of Emily.

At the side ofAnna Kendrickwe can see in Love Life a set of actors who, on the contrary, the actress is all already gone through original productions Netflix : actress Zoe Chao who played recently in the series Living With Yourself ; Sasha Compère view in the movie The Taste Of The Wine ; Scoot McNairy who also plays in the series Narcos : Mexico and Peter Vack seen in the film Someone Good.