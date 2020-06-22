Love Life with Anna Kendrick will be broadcast on the OCS in the month of July ! — Only on the TV

It was the 27th of last may that HBO Max launched The Love Of Lifethe romantic comedy directed by Anna Kendrick. In France, the series remains unpublished, for the moment, but this is about to change… in fact, SCO has obtained the rights to broadcast the series, which does not wait : you will be able to discover from the 9 of July !

This series anthology in the following manner, in every season, the search for love with the protagonist of the first 10 episodes of the season. The season 1 are therefore interested in the character of Darby, played by Anna Kendrick, the actress’s flagship franchise Perfect Pitch.

To see and discover this new series, you must be a subscriber of OCS and discover the on-demand platform, or every week, on Thursdays, on OCS Max from the 9 of July.