love stories end badly in general

Published by Alexis Lebrun on the 8th of July 2020

Launched at the same time as the us platform HBO Max, this romantic comedy is very modern and follows the whole course in love with the heroine funny and endearing, as embodied by Anna Kendrick.

A simple concept and effective

The Love Of Life immediately stands out because it is a series of anthology, which means that each season is independent, and tells the adventures of the new characters. For this first issue, we discover the twists and turns of life-the love of Darby, a young guide of the museum in New York, played by Anna Kendrick. And the good idea of the series is that each of the ten episodes (of 30 minutes) tells one of his stories of love and the reasons that lead to the break. If you feel that you are depressed, it is necessary to reassure you : during the last episode, the heroine finally finds the man with whom to share his life. The question is who will be the lucky one. But before we get there, it follows a route full of obstacles which starts in the year 2012 and over a period of several years. The feeling of a true pleasure and a lot of empathy for the characters. Due to the situations of stick quite well to the reality of a romantic relationship a current of young adults in major cities.

A heroine irresistible, surrounded by supporting roles solid

Of course, if The Love Of Life get work in the genre archi competitive “romcom “you owe it to your main character. With this first big role in television, Anna Kendrick manages to embody the heroine is very endearing, despite her candor and her research, a bit obsessive and annoying a soul mate, a profile is not easy to update when one has success on Ally McBeal and Carrie Bradshaw in particular. But the actress revealed Twilight and was nominated for an academy award for In the Air he managed to do, which greatly facilitates the identification of their disappointments in love. It was also fortunate that her best friend and roommate on the series is played by the excellent Zoë Chao (Strange, The OA, To live with Yourself). Related Post: The 10 recommendations literary Emma Watson The other good news is that the mother of Darby is played by Hope Davis (Analysisand Maria Stark in Captain America: Civil War). It is also found in the casting of Peter Vack (Someone good, The Bold), Sasha Presenter (The Taste Of The Wine, Miracle Workers) or Scoot McNairy (Halt and catch fire, Atheist, Narcos, True Detective). Add to all this that The Love Of Life it is narrated by the voice of the great Lesley Manville, and one can understand why the series has already been renewed for a second season. It will follow new characters in a different period : one of the disappointments that occur when we think that they have finally found the soul mate.