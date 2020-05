Lucy Mariotti speaks to us today of the syndrome Leonardo Dicaprio. It is of love stories that are not very inflamed and which end without a tear.

A love story, “beige” : a lack of color, for a lack of story.

The cartoon by Liv Strömquist published by the éditions Rackham ” The pink the more red flourishes “, in speaks.

The Love coach the best known of the small screen, we will decrypt this love without flavor…