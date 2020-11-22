LP HAS RELEASED THE NEW SINGLE “HOW LOW CAN YOU GO”: WATCH THE VIDEO!

After the hits of the most recent singles “The One That You Love” and “Girls Go Wild”, LP is back to give us a new unreleased song entitled  “How Low Can You Go”.

The song was written by Laura Pergolizzi herself – this is her real name – together with her longtime collaborators Mike Del Rio and Nate Campany.

 

“‘How Low Can You Go’ represents an amalgamation of many happy nights I experienced in New York and Los Angeles – says LP – Sometimes they stay with you. You have feelings for these characters and situations in all their wonderful and imperfect. madness. “

“How Low Can You Go” is accompanied by an official video shot at the Hotel El Ganzo in San José del Cabo in Mexico which you can see below!

