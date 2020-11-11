Lucero loves to be told that her daughter sings better than her

But the artist clarified that the participation of Lucerito Mijares in the ‘Pop Live’ concert was not the official launch as a singer.

Lucero says she is happy to have shared the stage with her daughter, and she loves being told that she sings better than she does. The artist clarified that this was not about Lucerito’s official launch as a singer.

In an interview for the program ‘Hoy’, Lucero expressed his feelings when singing with his daughter: “The moment of singing with my daughter was… well what can I tell you, I believe that all of us who are parents understand it. Seeing our children do something they like so much and do it well, we literally drool ”.

Lucero clarified that the participation of Lucerito Mijares in the ‘Pop Live’ concert was not the official launch as a singer: “We did it as friends, as a mother, and as a daughter, we did it as a ‘palomazo'”, commented the interpreter, who said that She loved the comments that the girl sings better than she does.

Lucero did not rule out her daughter accompanying her on stage at the ‘Banda Live’ and ‘Mariachi Live’ concerts scheduled for December 18 and 28. In addition, Lucerito also collaborated with his father Manuel Mijares on a Christmas music album.